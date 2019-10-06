Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Saturday presented a bill in the provincial assembly to curb the menace of Gutka, Mainpuri and other derivatives, which are injurious to health and major cause of cancer. The provincial government wants all these things banned.

The Sindh Prohibition of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale and Use of Gutka and Mainpuri Bill, 2019 was introduced and sent to the standing committee with directives to bring it back to the house for consideration within a week.

“According to media reports, the gutka, mainpuri and other relating derivatives are dangerous and a major cause behind cancer and cardiac illness,” the statement of objects and reasons read. It added that the tobacco consumption is one the biggest challenges confronting the people. “In order to impose ban on import, export, manufacturing sale and purchase of gutka, mainpuri and its derivates, it is expedient to enact the law in the subject matter.”

Separately, a resolution tabled by Heer Soho of the Pakistan People’s Party was also adopted against the decision made by the administration of the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology for ‘suspending’ admissions in the department of Sindhi Language. “This House condemns the decision made Federal Urdu University Karachi Administration that suspends admissions to the department of Sindhi Language. The decision of University administration is highly discriminatory and bears no constitutional compliance. It is based upon the prejudiced ends that the University administration seeks to serve. This house demands the Federal and Sindh government to order immediate inquiry into the matter and restore previous status of admission to Sindhi department,” the resolution read.

KILLING OF A STUDENT

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Arsalan Taj raised the issue of killing of Misbah Athar, 24-yeal old Hamdard University Student, who was shot dead by the robbers on Thursday. “Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi especially in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Recently, a girl was killed in front of her father by the robbers. Four SHOs have been transferred in last 12 months but this issue is not going to be resolved only through transfers of SHOs,” he added.

He said that criminals were afraid during the Rangers personnel deployment in the city on which Information Minister Saeed Ghani made it clear that the powers of the paramilitary force were mot curtailed. Later, the house was adjourned till Monday at 2pm.

Separately talking to media persons, Saeed Ghani said the state of affairs of the economy in the country could be gauge from the fact that the Industrialists and the leaders of the business community finally had to meet the Chief of Army Staff and requested him to intervene to resolve the economic crisis of the county. He said that the Army Chief later summoned Adviser on Finance and Revenue as well as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue for the same.

Ghani said that the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had taken this country on the cusp of the economic crises. The Minister said that the unsuccessful government of PTI had given nothing to the country except inflation and unemployment. Besides, it was using the institution of National Accountability Bureau to tyrannize the opposition, he added.

Saeed Ghani while censuring the remarks made by Chairman National Accountability Bureau in his recent press conference the other day said that it seemed that if the accountability had been confined to only the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), while the sister of the Prime Minister, Aleema Khan and former Chief Minister of KP, Pervaiz Khattak were given a clean chit.

He demanded that if the leaked video the NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal was genuine, action should be initiated against him as per law, and if it was fake then a case should be registered against the channel which aired it.