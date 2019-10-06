Share:

HAFIZABAD - International Teachers Salam Day was observed in Hafizabad which was attended by a large number of teachers and heads of departments. The speakers including MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza and DPO Sajid Kiayani said that teachers always played pivotal role in the nation building and called upon the young generation to benefit from the talents and knowledge of their teachers to become role model for the nation as well as to become responsible citizens. Chief Executive Officer Education Muhammad Ameen Chaudhry highlighted the role of teachers and praised the teachers of local government schools who have been given Star Teachers Awards by the Punjab Government for showing best results. Later, the teachers of government as well as District Public School were awarded shields and certificates for their best performance.