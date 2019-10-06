Share:

Hundreds of Kashmiris on the call of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Sunday are marching towards the Line of Control (LoC) — the de facto border between Pakistan and India.

The rally billed as "Freedom March" is protesting New Delhi's move to scrap the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir in August. The march has been organised by JKLF, a group led by the incarcerated pro-independence leader Yasin Malik who is currently in detention in IoK.

The marchers who gathered in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir plan to cross the LoC to Srinagar, the capital of Indian occupied Kashmir.

On Saturday, the participants of the march reached Garhi Dupatta, a small town in Muzaffarabad.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said anyone crossing the LoC from Azad Jammu and Kashmir to provide humanitarian aid or support for the Kashmiri struggle against aggression will play into the hands of the Indian narrative.

In a post on Twitter, the prime minister stressed that he understood the anguish of the people of Kashmir who were seeing their brethren across the LoC struggle to deal with an inhumane Indian curfew imposed on them since two months.

"I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months. But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative," he wrote on Twitter.