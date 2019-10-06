Share:

At least three people sustained severe wounds as two-storey building got affected by earthquake aftershock in Mirpur on Saturday early morning.

According to sources, the injured were taken to the district headquarters hospital for medical assistance. The locals said that the tremor jolted the area at 3:00am.

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors felt in the Mirpur and adjoining areas with the initial reading of the severity recorded at 3.8 on the Richter scale on Sunday.

According to details, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 15 km, reported the metrological centre.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 km north-west of Jehlum, the MET office reported further.

It is pertinent to mention here that a strong earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts on September 24.

Tremors were felt in various cities for 10 seconds including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Pasrur, Jhelum, Kot Momin, Murree, Kala Bagh, Sangla Hills and many others where citizens came out of their houses and offices.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake jumped to 40, with more than 500 injured in the Mirpur Azad Kashmir region as rescue activities remained underway.

On the other hand, the district administration has banned renovation and use of buildings without No Objection Certificate (NOC).