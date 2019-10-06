Share:

United States Senator Chris Hollen said that the U.S. was supporting Pakistan s demand to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of Kashmiris.

He stated during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with a delegation of other US senators in Multan.

Mr Hollen said the world was well aware of the situation in Kashmir and President Trump had offered his role in resolving the issue.

He said politicians and journalists should be allowed to visit the Indian occupied Kashmir to get first-hand information about the situation there.

Mr Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised voice against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir at every international forum.

He said 62 days have passed but the curfew was still imposed in occupied Kashmir where people were undergoing immense difficulties.