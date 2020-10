Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man shot and injured his wife and brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Gulshan-e-Nayyab, in the limits of Police Station (PS) Westridge on Monday. The police with help of Rescue 1122 moved the injured persons to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment. An attempted murder case has been registered against the accused identified as Muhammad Ali and his sister Fareeha Bibi.