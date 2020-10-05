Share:

This is in reference to the heartbreaking incident which accrued recently on the motorway from Lahore to Sialkot. A mother was raped in front of her children by cruel men but regretfully, there was no help from the authorities at the moment.

Being a Muslim and a follower of Islam, I wonder how still people forget humanity. Why don’t people think that if today she is in that situation, tomorrow their children and wives can also be in a similar one? On the other hand, the disappointing statement of the CCPO breaks the hope of many people.

Every day such accidents happen and are a part of our lives but still the higher authorities are silent and brush it under the rug. I beg and request the authorities of Pakistan: please wake up and take serious action against these criminals in order to deter such crimes.

YASIRA MANSOOR,

Makra.