LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Naib Amir Abdul Ghaffar Aziz was laid to rest in Iqbal Town graveyard here on Monday. He was 59. His elder brother Professor Habibur Rahman led the funeral prayer at Mansoora which was participated by JI Amir Senator Sirajul Haq and people from different walks of life. Late Aziz served as head of the JI Foreign Affairs Department for long years and he earned great respect and reputation among the Islamic movements of the world during the period.