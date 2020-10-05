Share:

LAHORE - All U19 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 Cricket Association teams have tested negative in their first Covid-19 tests, which were conducted recently, announced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. To facilitate the U19 cricketers, their parents or guardians in the process, the first tests were carried out at the team’s central stations. As such, Balochistan and Sindh teams were tested at Muridke Country Club and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab sides underwent their first tests at a local hotel, said a spokesperson of the PCB. “All six squads will undergo their second tests today and will join the bio-secure bubble at the PC Hotel after returning negative tests.” Balochistan’s Ibrahim Senior is currently participating in the National T20 Cup for the Second XIs, which is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, and, as such, was not required to undertake a test. Upon the completion of Balochistan’s Second XI matches in the National T20 Cup, he will be transferred to the U19 bubble. He said the U19 teams would be in action from October 13 with the National U19 One-Day Tournament, which would be played in Lahore, Murdike and Sheikhupura. The final will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on November 2. National U19 Three-Day Tournament, their last event of the domestic season 2020-21, will begin on 5 November. Its final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and will begin on November 26.