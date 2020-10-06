Share:

ISLAMABAD -A gang of three dacoits having sophisticated weapons into hands stormed into Hajiu Wala Store located in G-6/1 and made the shopkeepers and customers hostage on gunpoint. Later on, the dacoits snatched cash from the shopkeeper and fled from the scene on a motorcycle while resorting to aerial firing in a bid to avoid being arrested or caught by people. The incident took place in PS Aabpara, sources said. Similarly, the unidentified armed dacoits intercepted a motorcyclist on gunpoint in broad day light in the Main Commercial Centre of G-11 (limits of PS Ramna) and looted cash and mobile phone. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape. In yet another incident, dacoits smashed the locks of shop of Ahmed Ullah Khanzada in Shehzad Town and mugged cash Rs 57,000. A house robbery was also committed in house of Muhammad Saeed living at Park Road during which jewellery, cash and mobile phones were burgled, they said. A gang of armed robbers also stormed into a house at Qutbal Town in Khanna East and made off with gold and cash. The victim house owner reported the incident to PS Khanna officials, sources disclosed. Likewise, auto theft gangs pilfered two cars from federal capital. According to details, a car was picked up by auto theft gang from capital. Similarly, another car was stolen by unknown thieves from F-10. In Rawalpindi, a female anchor of a private TV channel was robbed of her purse containing mobile and cash by two armed dacoits at Furniture Market, the precinct of PS New Town.