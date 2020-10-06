Share:

Rawalpindi-Mohammad Abdullah Gul, Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir Director General Mesac Research Centre while addressing the Stability of Pakistan Conference (Aestehkam e Pakistan Conference) on Monday said since 9/11 incident, country’s enemies were creating hatred among the masses against state institutions whom they considered as their favourite.

He said that every patriotic citizen of Pakistan has good wishes for the stability and development of the country and keeps praying to see Pakistan flourishing.

The difference and conflict between the religious scholars must be completely eradicated so that the enemy could not disintegrate our ranks.