Rawalpindi-Civil Judge/Area Magistrate Asjad Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday granted police seven-day physical remand of 16 suspects accused of murdering a man and injuring others in an armed attack on a private housing society in Chontra in September to grab the land illegally.

Earlier, the identification parade of the accused had been completed in Adiala Jail.

According to details, a police team of PS Chontra produced some 16 suspects of Chontra shooting before the court of Civil Judge/Area Magistrate Asjad Mehmood Chaudhry and sought 10-day physical remand of accused.

The police investigators told judge that the accused are involved in shooting in a private housing society while killing a security guard and injuring other persons and police wanted to recover the weapons from their possession. The judge, however, rejected the plea of police and granted only seven-day physical remand of suspects.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Chontra Inspector Zaheer Butt, when contacted for his comments, confirmed the development. He said police took 16 out of 26 suspects on physical remand from a court of law for further investigation.