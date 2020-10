Share:

ISLAMABAD-“Trésor D’amour” meaning the treasure of love by designer brand Zubia Zainab, which features the uber talented Suno Chanda stars Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed clad in exquisitely crafted ensembles adorned with meticulous kamdaani details teamed with resham, cross-stitch and zardozi, gotta and mirror embellishments on luxe fabric such as tulle and organza. Photography of the fashion shoot was done by Abdullah Haris Films. Makeup by Madiha Qaiser. Jewellery by Shafaq Habib Jewellery.