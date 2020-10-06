Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Monday presided over a high level meeting regarding security on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The meeting, which held at the Rangers Headquarters, decided to strengthen security around sensitive installations across the city besides the venues of Majalis and routes of Chehlum processions, said a news release. The attendees of the meeting also reviewed the strategy devised to keep strict vigil on elements involved in spreading religious hatred. The Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi, Deputy IGP – CTD, DIGP – Special Branch, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, senior officers of Police, Rangers and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.