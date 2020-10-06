Share:

Karachi - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday said that we have to educate our new generation to make them able for combating challenges of modern era.

”Many countries have developed through the same way. Establishment of mobile libraries and learning institutes is a good step which surely give fruitful results. Youths should be brought back towards books for bright future. Electronic learning is an effective facility, the Administrator passed these remarks while inaugurating mobile library and learning units at Frere Hall.”, he said.

Honoury Guest Aziz Memon, District Governor Rotri Prof Dr Farhan Esa Abdullah, Counsel General Turkey Tolga Ucak, Counsel General Thailand Thatree Chauvachata, Counsel General Germany Birgit Kuhlmann, Deputy Head of Mission, diplomats of different countries, Coordinator CKL Ayesha Chaudhry, Syed Abid Raza, Book Ambassador MBF Syed Sultan Khalil, Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed Shah, Tehseen Abdi, Tariq Mustafa and others were also present on the occasion.

Shallwani said that last year was a difficult as the city faced many civic issues including encroachment yet we promoted healthy activities and held two marathons.

Establishment of mobile libraries and learning units with the support of Rotary International and other organizations would help the youth in reading, he added.

The Administrator was of the view that we should use modern ways for promoting education and reading culture by using information and technology. Mobile libraries and learning institutes have vast range. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would continue its efforts promoting education culture and would take allout measures in this regard, he added.

Other speakers also passed their view on the occasion while Shallwani presented shields to guests.

Meanwhile, Council of Karachi Libraries gathered students of Lyari and English Grammar School at Street Library near Metrpole Hotel. The gathering was aimed at developing contacts between students of Lyari and English Grammar School. Students participated in paintings and different activities together.

The Administrator said that street libraries are being established in different areas of the city so that all students avail this facility.