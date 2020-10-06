Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Monday said the provincial government was making all-out efforts for provision of timely benefit from health insurance programme to whole population of the province. Presiding over a meeting regarding Sehat Sahulat Programme here, he said that keeping in view the experience of the previous phases, the improvements would be made in the programme. The authorities of the State Life Insurance Corporation, Trading Corporation and other higher authorities attended the meeting through video link. The meeting reviewed steps taken for the provision of Sehat Card so far and reviewed further arrangements. The minister was given a detailed briefing in this regard.

The meeting was told that for the provision of the Sehat Cards, NADRA will provide consumers’ data of various districts to State Line Insurance Corporation and for that purpose meetings are being held at different levels.

On this occasion, the provincial minister directed the concerned authorities for pinpointing of possible problems in the provision of cards and also taking of advance steps for their resolution. He also directed for the utilization of the experiences achieved from the previous phases of the health insurance to make the current phase more successful.