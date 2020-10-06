Share:

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigations in money laundering case have entered final stage as over two dozen benami accounts of Salman Shehbaz have been unearthed by the agency.

According to sources, about 10.5 billion rupees were sent to benami accounts in the names of Salman’s employees and others. Investigation against Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen are also underway, sources claimed.

Sources further said that pace of investigation against Khusro Bakhtiar is very slow; however, there are reports that the federal minister will be summoned soon.

On the other hand, FIA will send third notice to Tareen family and Salman Shehbaz to fulfil legal requirements before registering a First Information Report (FIR).