LAHORE - Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired meeting of Task Force on Price Control here at Chief Minister’ Office on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the prices of essential items, Punjab Qeemat App and the performance of Price Control Magistrates. Secretary Industries Capt. (retired), Zafar Iqbal briefed the meeting about the performance of Price Control Magistrates and monitoring process. Aslam Iqbal directed ensuring availability of flour on fixed price at shops instead of trucking points. He directed to complete the registration process of atta chakees at the earliest. District administrations fixed the prices of pulses with the consultation of karyana marchants and apprised the industry department regarding fixation of prices.

Aslam also directed special branch to verify the prices in field. He also directed to keep eye on the prices of vegetables and agriculture department should play its proactive role for the availability of the vegetables.

Secretary Food, DIG Operations, CCPO Lahore, Chairman PITB and concerned officers attended the meeting while Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and police officers participated the meeting through video link.