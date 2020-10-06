Share:

RAWALPINDI - City police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas has placed as many as four station house officers under suspension on Monday on charges of their failure in combating crime, negligence and poor performance, according to a police spokesman. The suspended SHOs were identified as SHO Police Station Westridge SI Waqas Safeer, SHO Police Station Rawat Inspector Mehar Mumtaz, SHO Police Station Taxila Inspector Muhammad Ijaz Qureshi and SHO Police Station Wah Cannt. A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the suspended SHOs on orders of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran and SSP Operations Rana Shohaib interviewed as many as 25 police officers to fill the vacant posts of SHOs in four police stations.