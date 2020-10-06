Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid granted approval for budget as well as other key agenda items at the 11th Senate Meeting of the King the Edward Medical University here on Monday. Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital, Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Deans, Medical Superintendents and representative of finance, health education and other departments. Chaudhry Sarwar, who is also Chancellor of the KEMU, and Dr Yasmin Rashid granted approved the budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 and proposed budget for the year 2020-21. Professor Khalid Masood Gondal shared with the Chancellor and the Minister the history of the institution, its central role in the corona pandemic and the measures to increase the performance of the University. Registrar Dr Riyasat presented the agenda items of the Senate meeting.

Governor Punjab and Health Minister appreciated the services of Professor Khalid Masood Gondal for introducing Telemedicine and other initiatives at the KEMU.

Approval was granted for rules of Employees Benevolent Fund. Chaudhry Sarwar said, “During the corona pandemic, the KEMU played pivotal role in all areas of research and treatment. I appreciate the services of Vice- Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal for introducing Telemedicine at the KEMU.

We believe in empowering and strengthening the Vice Chancellors. I greatly appreciate the contribution of Dr Yasmin Rashid as she played the role of a true team lead during the corona pandemic.” In her speech, Dr Yasmin Rashid spoke at length about the Telemedicine Project and then highlighted that the government has made record hiring on merit. She said her special focus is promoting research in all educational institutions.