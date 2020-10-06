Share:

VIENNA - Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher presented his credentials as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to its Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna on Monday.

Ambassador Khokher and Director General Grossi had a detailed exchange of views on the mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the IAEA, encompassing the peaceful uses of nuclear technologies in diverse fields including power generation, human and animal health, industry and agriculture.

Director General Grossi appreciated Pakistan’s excellent record on nuclear safety and security as well as its cooperation to the Agency in the implementation of its applicable safeguards obligations.

Ambassador Khokher presented a cheque of 10,000 Euros to Director General Grossi as Pakistan’s contribution to the Agency’s Zoonotic Disease Integration Action (ZODIAC) project aimed at preventing, detecting and responding to the outbreak of COVID-19 like Zoonotic diseases. He assured Director General Grossi of Pakistan’s continued support to the Agency in delivering on its mandate of promoting peaceful uses of nuclear technology. On behalf of the Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Ambassador Khokher also delivered a formal invitation to Director General Grossi to visit Pakistan. Director General thanked him for the invitation and said that he looked forward to visiting Pakistan. Pakistan is one of the founding members of the IAEA and has served regularly on its Board of Governors which is its highest policy making organ.