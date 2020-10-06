Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussan (RA) and strict patrolling during the procession and religious gatherings in the city.

The meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, reviewed and finalised the security plan which was also attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DG (Safe City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, all AIGs, SSPs, Additional SP and Zonal SPs.

According to police plan, heavy contingents of Islamabad police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and the main procession to be taken out from Imambargah Asna-e-Ashri sector G-6/2 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Waqaruddin Syed, all zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner. The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts, lying in the route of procession, check security duties and brief cops as how to ensure effective security.

The streets and redundant tracks will be closed through barbed wires while proper lighting arrangements would be made along the route of procession.

The procession will be monitored through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance and drone cameras and DG (Safe City) would supervise all this process.

Policemen would be deployed at roof tops of buildings while snipers would also take positions at various buildings.

The staff of bomb disposal squad would also conduct complete search of the procession’s route through robots and other modern technology.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will also devise special plan for smooth traffic flow and avoid inconvenience to the road users.

Close liaison will be maintained with organisers of Majalis and processions. Cooperation of organisers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

Special arrangements will be made by Special Branch for checking of participants and walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of Majalis.

Metal detectors will be used for checking of participants of Majalis, processions and high vigilance will be maintained by the police officials which will help in peaceful holding of all events.

Zonal SPs were directed to conduct meetings with organisers of Imambargahs in their respective areas and ensure implementation on SOPs issued for gatherings. They were also directed to ensure start and end of gatherings as per agreed time.