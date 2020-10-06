Share:

ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition parties have submitted a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat forcing the government to immediately summon a lower house session to discuss political situation including arrest of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The submitted requisition has been signed by 125 opposition members from different political parties. The opposition wants government to carry out debate on the arrest of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, recent increase in prices of medicines, simultaneous extortionate raise in electricity prices and increase in circular debt beyond Rs2,300billion, rising inflation in the country and alleged continuing collapse in Pakistan’s foreign relation endangering national security. The joint opposition, after arrest of Shehbaz, is also ready to initiate anti-government protests in and outside the parliament.

The opposition parties, in the current political turmoil, would raise an anti-government agenda in the parliament.

The opposition parties have also announced to hold its anti-government PDM’s public meeting in Karachi on 18th October.

The opposition parties have recently refused to attend the meeting with Speaker National Assembly to deliberate on conducting upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections.

Sources said the opposition would also submit an application to speaker National Assembly to issue a production order of arrested members including opposition leaders in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-P’s senior leader/former opposition leaders in the National Assembly Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

It may be noted here that speaker is constitutionally bound to summon the session of the National Assembly on the request of the opposition members within 14 days. Sources said the government side might ignore the requisition and call the regular session of the National Assembly. The government, as per the schedule of regular National Assembly, would call a session of the lower house on 19th October.