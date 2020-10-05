Share:

ISLAMABAD-One of Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice’s favorite dress brands The Vampire’s Wife has unveiled a collaboration with high street store H&M. The British label, which was launched by former model Suzie Cave in 2014, is famed for pretty prairie dresses infused with a dose of gothic glam, which are frequently spotted on red carpets. It is beloved by royals and has developed a cult following over the last six years, with celebrity fans including Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett and Keira Knightley. The limited edition line, which will be available online and in stores on October 22, promises to be ‘progressive in both attitude and fabrication’, with whimsical dresses and gothic capes among the pieces for sale from just £9.99.