peshawar - Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar has been awarded ‘Fellowship through Distinction’ of the Faculty of Public Health, Royal College of Physicians, London, one of the highest and most prestigious Public Health Accreditations at international level.

He has earned this prestigious award at the youngest age of just 40 years. It is worth mentioning that Prof. Zia-ul-Haq belongs to district Dir Upper of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The youngest vice-chancellor has already proved his determination in the field as he was conferred with lifetime achievement award 2017, HEC Pakistan Best University Teacher Award 2018, and HEC Pakistan Best Young Researcher Award 2019 in recognition of services in the field of public health.

Dr. Zia is the first-ever Professor of Public Health who not only received the prestigious Fellowship through Distinction of the Faculty of Public Health, Royal College of Physicians, London but has been appointed as Visiting Faculty at Glasgow University, UK. He has played a major role in establishing and bringing department of public health as one of the best institutes in the country.