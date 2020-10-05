Share:

ISLAMABAD-A piece of hardwood from the floor of Kobe Bryant’s historic last game was sold to a collector for $631K in an auction Saturday, more than eight months after NBA star’s tragic death in helicopter crash. The sale was made in a Heritage Auctions event. The unique piece of memorabilia was cut from the Staples Center floor with Bryant’s first basketball number, eight. In the April 13, 2016 game, Bryant ended his NBA career in dominating fashion, scoring 60 points in the Lakers’ 101-96 victory against the Utah Jazz. Bidding, which began September 4, was expected to be in the range of $500,000, but soared northwards of the half-million dollar estimate, according to the outlet.