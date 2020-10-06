Share:

Kuwait’s government, chaired by Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, submitted on Tuesday its resignation to Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in anticipation of the November general elections, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency.

The emir has praised the efforts of the prime minister and his government in fulfilling their obligations and affirmed his confidence that the current cabinet would continue to perform its constitutional duties and finish arrangements for upcoming legislative elections.

The general election campaign is due to be held on November 28.

Al-Sabah was sworn in as the new Qatari ruler on September 30 after the death of Emir Sabah IV aged 91, who had led Kuwait, an OPEC oil producer, since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for over 50 years.