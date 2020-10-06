Share:

LAHORE - Minerals Department has issued licenses to 8 companies willing to make investment in Punjab for establishing cement factories. Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir said that an investment of Rs 30 to 40 billion is made in one cement factory, and hopefully, an investment of around Rs 300 billion will be made in Punjab immediately.

He said that under leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the province was making headway towards progress and development.

An official handout said that during tenure of previous government there was ban on establishing new cement factories because of which no investment was made in this sector. Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, however, got the ban on this sector withdrawn and issued directions to the department that facilities be provided for investment to those interested in this sector. In the light of directions of Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Minerals Department had issued licenses to three companies in the meeting of the Mines Committee on July 14 and issued NOC to the Industries Department, whereas another five companies have been issued licenses for establishing new cement factories on Monday.