Share:

ISLAMABAD-Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna reportedly outright refused to hire DJ David Guetta to produce her 12th studio album MDNA because of his astrological sign. The 62 year old Queen of Pop’s interest in working with the 52 year old Frenchman was piqued after he won a Grammy Award in 2011 for remixing her 2009 track Revolver. ‘She tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album,’ David said. ‘I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything - the music, what she wants to do with the album.

Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. Very good and you wonder when we start working together.’ At that point, Madge (last name Ciccone) directly asked Guetta what his astrological sign was and he replied Scorpio.