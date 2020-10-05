Share:

ISLAMABAD- Fast-bowler Mahinder Pal Singh wants to play for Pakistan against India at any level of cricket saying he would love to be a part of this occasion in future in his cricketing career. Mahinder Singh’s name came into the limelight when he was first called up for a camp for emerging fast bowlers and batsmen under the supervision of National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches in 2016. A proud member of Pakistan’s Sikh community, Mahinder desires to become the first Sikh cricketer to represent Pakistan.