Share:

Attock-A 40-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in his house located in Burhan village in limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Police sources said that the dead body of Wajid Ali with bullet mark on his neck lying in a pool of blood in his room was found by his family members and later informed the police. Police shifted the body to THQ hospital Hasanabdal for autopsy. Hassanabdal Police registered a case and started further investigation.