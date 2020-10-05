Share:

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Multi Martial Art free training camp was organised at D-ground here. Chief Organising Muhammad Ishtiaq said on Monday that training camps were organised separately for boys and girls in which players were imparted training about self-defence, Taekwondo, Gymnastic, Boxing, Kick Boxing, Gongfu and other games. The training camp was inaugurated by PTI leader Haji Abdullah Khan Dummerr. Former City Secretary General Insaf Sports Cultural Wing Luqman Javed, Syed Waqar Abbas and others were present on the occasion.