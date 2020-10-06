Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to take further course of action on Malam Jabba case in the light of the verdict of Peshawar High Court.

The NAB Executive Board meeting was held under the Chair of Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal here on Monday. During the meeting it was decided to obtain certified copy of Malam Jabba case and in the light of the certified copy of the verdict of Peshawar High Court, further course of action in this case will be decided as per law.

The EBM also reviewed progress in the ongoing inquiries in billion tree tsunami case, assets beyond known sources of income cases against Engineer Amir Muqam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and Sher Azam Wazir besides latest progress in investigations against Nawabzada Mehmood Zaib and others, Usman Saifullah and others.

The EBM authorised investigation of illegal appointments of officials of Bank of Khyber, Peshawar and others which were allegedly made in contrary to rules.

The EBM decided to conduct the ongoing inquiries and investigations independently, transparently on merit on the basis of concrete evidence after getting point of view of the accused, so that all requirements of justice could be fulfilled and no inquiry and investigation will be completed unheard.

It is year-long policy of NAB to share the details of EBM with the public which does not aim to hurt the feelings of anyone as all inquiries and investigations are initiated on the basis of allegations, which are not final. NAB decides to go ahead with case after assessing the merits of the cases and after knowing point of view of accused persons as per law.

Meanwhile, Chairman NAB said that the Bureau is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption by putting in serious efforts in order to make corruption free Pakistan. He said all resources are being utilised to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion on priority. NAB has directly or indirectly deposited record Rs466 billion in the national exchequer following the policy of accountability for all.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, DG Operations and DG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting via video link.

NAB chief takes notice

Chairman National Accountability Bureau has taken serious notice of media reports about provision of food to Shehbaz Sharif in NAB Lahore’s custody and ordered probe to ascertain the factual position.

In a statement issued by NAB spokesperson said that it was important to note that Chairman NAB had already given instructions to all the regional bureaus to ensure self-respect of every accused during NAB Lahore custody as per law.

A day earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif complained that NAB officials were treating him in an “inhumane and humiliating” manner in jail.