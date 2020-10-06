Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no corona patient died during the last 24 hours in Punjab while 129 new cases have been reported. In a statement, the Chief Minister stated that the number of active patients in Punjab stood at 1,689. He further stated that as many as 96,012 patients have been recovered while 2,240 have died of corona in the province. He said 9,325 persons have been tested during the last 24 hours. The CM also appealed to the citizens to follow corona SOPs to avoid any further spread of the virus.