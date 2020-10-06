Share:

Lahore - Federal Interior Minister Brig. (retired), Ijaz Shah called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday to mull strategy to deal with the anticipated protests announced by the opposition parties.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home) and other concerned officers attended the meeting. Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi was also present.

The meeting decided to initiate an indiscriminate crackdown against violators of law as the Chief Minister reiterated that the government will go to every extent to ensure the rule of law. Every possible step will be taken to protect the life and property of the people, he added.

The Interior Minister deplored that the Opposition was bent upon defaming the country through its anti-Pakistan narrative.

According to sources, it was in this meeting that a decision was made to register treason case against the PML-N leadership for targeting the state institutions.

The federal minister also condemned nefarious attempts to malign the state institutions and expressed the commitment to counter every conspiracy.

The Chief Minister said that certain elements were targeting the institutions under a specific agenda.

He said the propaganda against the institutions was deplorable as well as condemnable.

“No one will be allowed to take law into his own hands and the government will continue to stand firmly with the state institutions”, he added.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi remarked that those accusing institutions were not the well-wishers of the country and the opposition was trying to finagle its wicked designs by making the institutions debatable.

Making of institutions controversial by those engaged in negative politics is equivalent to enmity with the country, he asserted.