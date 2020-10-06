Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the Punjab Assembly’s Special Committee No-13 held under the chairmanship of Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvaiz Elahi on Monday recommended granting of autonomous status to the Rescue 1122 with its own Board of Governors.

It was attended by Law Minister Basharat Raja, MPAs Mian Shafi Mohammad, Nawabzada Waseem Khan, Syed Usman Mahmood, Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Miss Sonia, Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Mian Manazir Ali Ranjha, Khadeeja Umar, Parliamentary Secretary Home, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak.

The Committee approved setting up of Emergency Services Board headed by Law Minister Basharat Raja and amending the Emergency Act for transferring some of the powers of the Emergency Council to the Board.

Ch Parvaiz Elahi said that 250 new ambulances should be purchased at the earliest in order to make 70 new stations of Rescue 1122 operational.