Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiquar participated in the Passage Exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force Ship Onami in the Gulf of Aden.

A Pakistan Navy spokesperson informed on Tuesday that both the ships are currently operating in the Gulf of Aden as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping.

The exercise encompassed various operational serials with the “aim to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the region”.

In the last week of September, Japan's maritime forces carried out a three-day exercise with the Indian Navy in the northern Arabian Sea, which is close to Pakistani water.