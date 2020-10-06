Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 6 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 315,727. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,523.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 467 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 138,593 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,033 in Punjab, 38,105 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,845 in Islamabad, 15,420 in Balochistan, 2,874 in Azad Kashmir and 3,857 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,523 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,243 in Punjab, 1,262 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 184 in Islamabad, 89 in GB and 76 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,702,607 coronavirus tests and 28,280 in last 24 hours. 300,616 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 516 patients are in critical condition.