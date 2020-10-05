Share:

“Music is the literature of the heart; it

commences where speech ends.”

–Alphonse De Lamartine

Those who love Arab literature, Mahmoud Darvish makes an image on the screen of their mind; and a music connoisseur associates Le Trio Joubran, a band of oud playing brothers, with the mention of Palestine. Mahmoud Darvish was a mentor to the three brothers. And this was not the only relationship among them. Darwish for the last twelve years of his life actively collaborated with the band. Darwish and Joubran brothers combined poetry with music.

In these collaborations, when Darwish’s powerful voice reads the poems in Arabic, the band play their music to the words. But make no mistake: Le Trio Joubran do not, for a second, try to “enhance” the powerful music that effortlessly reaches its audience from Darwish’s poetry; they merely accompany it, at times only by listening to it and at times by answering it back with compassion. While the man is mortal, as Darwish’s death in 2008 tells us, the poet’s collaborations with the band will never die.