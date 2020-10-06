Share:

LAHORE - City police on Monday registered a criminal case against PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for ‘conspiring’ against the country as well as national institutions.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of a citizen, Badar Rasheed, under Section 10 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (2016), sections 120-A (definition of criminal conspiracy), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against Pakistan), 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty), 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Several other PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others who attended the PML-N’s Central Executive Committee and Central Working Committee meetings were also named in the FIR registered with Shahdara police station. The name of AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider is also mentioned in the FIR.

The names of three retired military generals including Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qayyum and Lt Gen (r) Salahuddin Tirmizi are also included in the case.

The complainant alleged that in the speeches made on September 20 and October 1, Nawaz Sharif supported the policies of India so that Pakistan would continue to remain on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) ‘grey list.’

Steering Committee of Pakistan Democratic Allinace (PDM), after its first meeting yesterday, announced new schedule for upcoming anti-government rallies which will start from Gujranwala on October 16.

The next anti-government gathering will be held in Karachi on October 18 which will be hosted by PPP.

The PDM has also announced that the anti-government rally in Quetta was going to be held on October 25, followed by November 22 in Peshawar, November 30 in Multan and December 13 in Lahore.

Meanwhile, first meeting of the steering committee headed by Ihsan Iqbal witnessed some heated conversation when PPP raised objections over the portfolios and schedule of the rallies which culminated in the change of the dateline for anti-government rallies and re-allocation of posts.

Addressing A press conference after the meeting, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ihsan Iqbal said that the incumbent government will not be able to keep its existence after such long rallies against the government across the country and the people of Pakistan will decide about the future of the government.

He condemned booking of opposition leaders and said that current government had damaged Kashmir cause after booking the Azad Kashmir PM in sedition charges.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that they have formed a proper mechanism for transparent elections in the country which will be announced in anti-government rallies.

He stated that the newly-formed alliance was political as well for the new free and fair elections. He maintained that posts of PDM were on rotational bases and decision regarding its allocation was based on consensus.

The secretary information of PDM and senior leader of ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the powers that are supporting the government and suppressing the opposition must listen to them and should stop pushing the opposition against the wall.

The senior leader of PPP Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the newly formed PDM was representative and spokesperson of the people of Pakistan. He said that they have to get rid of the failed government because they did not have the ability to run the country affairs.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief while addressing the media said that the cases against PML-N’s leadership were fake and baseless; adding that all the opposition parties were on the same page against the failed and selected government.

On the other hand sources in PDM told The Nation that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had some reservations over the attitude of some political parties within the PDM. The source said that Maulana Fazl has shown his annoyance in this regard in the last video link conference of PDM.

The sources also said that during the meeting PPP lashed out that it was decided that the decision regarding the future strategy was supposed to be taken by steering committee of PDM then who took the decision of finalising October 18 rally in Quetta, the PPP asked.

It is important to mention here that PDM had planned to hold its first anti-government rally in Quetta on October 11, but due to some reservations of PPP the steering committee changed the schedule of rallies across the country.