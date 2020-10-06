Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) advised all Satellite TV Channels to get the visuals of advertisements reviewed by their respective ln-House Monitoring Committee prior to their telecast in the best interest of viewers, culture and to save the customer from the mayhem of consumerism.

It has been observed with concerns that themes/content of advertisements of ordinary consumer products like biscuits, surf etc. being aired on satellite TV channels are not corresponding with the disposition of these products. The trend is causing/promoting unrest and behavioural disturbance among the viewers being not only in violation of the commonly accepted standards of decency but also socio-cultural norms of Pakistani society.

In this context, viewers are criticizing PEMRA (being the sole regulator of private electronic media in the country) on twitter as well as social media whatsapp for allowing STV Channels to air such indecent advertisements. Pertinently, viewers are of the view that airing advertisements regarding general consumer products like biscuits etc. in such a bizarre manner where the visuals do not commensurate with the use of the product(s) is unwarranted and needs to be looked into. In addition, complainants are of the opinion that presentation of the products in such manner is wittingly or unwittingly merely aiming to promote consumerism which also requires due consideration by all the stakeholders.

Therefore, all PAS, PAA and PBA are advised to sensitize their members to give consideration to the public concerns on the themes/content of the advertisements specifically review the content of the advertisement of “Gala Biscuits” by giving due credence to the apprehensions of the viewers and relevant provisions of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015. All the stakeholders are further advised to stop rampant use of the themes/content not corresponding with the nature of the products. Moreover, all Satellite TV Channels are advised to get the visuals of advertisements reviewed by their respective ln-House Monitoring Committee, prior to their telecast, in the best interest of viewers, culture and to save the customer from the mayhem of consumerism.