Karachi - In his very first presser, after being appointed as spokesman for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, former Sindh governor Mohammad Zuabair said yesterday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government would not last for long ‘as it is a matter of few months to topple it’.

Talking to media persons at Karachi Press Club, Zubair said he would continue acting as spokesperson for Nawaz and Maryam until toppling of the federal government. “We have started our struggle (against the federal government) from Pakistan Democratic Movement’s platform and our struggle will be reflected through public gatherings. The federal government will be toppled by March 2021 and till then it will be an honour for me to serve as spokesman for Nawaz and Maryam,” he added.

Zubair said after Nawaz’s speech in All Parties Conference, the government members had started designating opposition leaders as traitors. He said former premier Nawaz didn’t meet any Indian in London and he was deliberately and falsely being associated with India.

“Nawaz didn’t need support from India as he is enjoying plenty of support from Pakistanis. Some government members had alleged that 11 to 12 Indians had met Maryam Nawaz recently. This is a white lie and we condemn it,” said former governor. He said after Nawaz’s speech in the APC, the people of Pakistan who he said were not satisfied with the government’s performance got the ray of hope as the former prime minister resumed his political activities and announced the biggest movement against the rulers.

“Everyone who was present during Nawaz’s speech was booked. Even Talal Chaudhry who was at the hospital was also nominated in the FIR,” he added. Zubair said that representatives of federal government hold three to four press conferences on daily basis, don’t bother to talk on public issues, instead they discuss PML-N as they are afraid of Nawaz.

The former governor said that there was a time when everyone declared as traitor, adding that even Fatima Jinnah, sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also labelled as Ghddar. “We have differences with Imran Khan and also have reservations on his Dharna (126-day sit-in) but we never labelled him as Ghaddar,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on the party’s official Twitter account announced that Zubair had been appointed as spokesman for Nawaz and Maryam.