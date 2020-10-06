Share:

LAHORE - On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Housing & Urban Development Department has started observing “Fix A Leak Week.”

Provincial Minister Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, while giving details of this campaign to mediamen informed that only 2.5 per cent out of a total of water available on this earth was freshwater and the purpose of observing this week was to enhance efforts for water conservation.

He stated that the amount of water loss due to small leakages usually caused heavy loss of water.

He maintained that careless attitude towards urban leaks could waste millions of gallons of water annually thus depriving millions of people of their basic water needs.

He said a leaky faucet can waste up to 100 gallons of water a day. “A loosely closed tap can waste gallons of water while you brush your teeth”, he said.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed told that development authorities, Water & Sanitation Agencies (WASAs) and Parks & Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) have been instructed to raise public awareness as well as fix all leakages in offices or public places. WASA have been instructed to fix their tube-wells and disposal stations’ leaks to preserve water.

Minister Housing further told that WASA Lahore had successfully completed the biggest underground water tank project of the country at Lawrence Road with a storage capacity of 1.4 million gallons.

“Water recycling plants have also been installed at 111 car service stations of the city and ablution water of 50 different mosques is also being used for irrigation purpose in parks”, concluded the Minister.