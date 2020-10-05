Share:

Body size of gigantic megatooth shark exposed

ISLAMABAD- A new study shows that the body size of the iconic gigantic Megalodon or megatooth shark, about 50 feet (15 meters) in length, is indeed anomalously large compared to body sizes of its relatives. Formally called Otodusmegalodon, the fossil shark that lived nearly worldwide roughly 15-3.6 million years ago is receiving a renewed look at the significance of its body size in the shark world, based on a new study appearing in the international journal Historical Biology.

Unique test of general relativity using a black hole

ISLAMABAD- If a picture is worth a thousand words, what might the first horizon-scale image of a black hole tell us? A new paper by researchers from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, which famously imaged M87’s central black hole, has provided a number of enlightening answers. Based on an analysis of the black hole’s shadow, the team conducted a unique test of general relativity, deepening understanding about the unusual properties of black holes and ruling out many alternatives. This research, published in Physical Review Letters, was led by DimitriosPsaltis (IAS Member, 2001–03) of the University of Arizona, Lia Medeiros of the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS), and FeryalÖzel (IAS Member, 2002–05) and Pierre Christian, both of the University of Arizona, and was co-authored by the EHT collaboration.