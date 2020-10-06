Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee hit over three-and-a-half-month high at Rs164.32 against the US dollar in the interbank on Monday. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee strengthened by 18 paisas on Monday compared to the previous closing of Rs164.50. Meanwhile according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 164.5 and Rs 165.3 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 16 paisas and closed at Rs 192.91 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.75. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of 11 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 212.84 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.95. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 05 paisas each to close at Rs 44.73 and Rs 43.80 respectively.