bahaur - The district administration has set up a shelter home for the homeless people in Bajaur district, a senior official said on Monday.

Taking to this correspondent, Khar Sub Division Assistant Commissioner Fazal Raheem said the shelter home (Panagah) had been established on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide shelters to the homeless people in the region. He said the decision to construct shelter home was made during a meeting of senior officials of the district administration held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayyaz Khan in the chair.

He said it was suggested in the meeting that a government building at Jinnah Bus Terminal Khar could be used as shelter home (Panagah). He said initially the shelter home would have capacity of about 30 persons where all basic facilities including beds, mates and clean drinking water would be available round the clock. He said the shelter home was formally inaugurated few days ago while a number of homeless people both local and non-local were staying there from the first day.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life in Bajaur have welcomed setting up of shelter home in the region with hope that scores of homeless people, besides passengers would benefit from the facility. They also thanked the district administration for selecting Jinnah Bus Terminal Khar for the shelter home as it’s the best and suitable place for such facility in the region.