OKARA - District Police Officer (DPO) Okara Umar Saeed Malik on Monday suspended SHO Gogera Muhammad Sarwar and constituted a committee to inquire into the death of an accused allegedly in police custody.

Deceased Tasawar had joined investigation in a dacoity case registered at Gogera Police Station. He was later shifted to a government hospital for treatment on September 27.

After remaining under treatment for 10 days, Tasawar finally breathed his last. Although, apparently there were no bruises or marks on deceased’s body suggesting police torture on him, still the exact cause of death will only be known after autopsy.

The committee constituted by DPO Okara Umar Saeed Malik to investigate the matter consists of Shamsul Haq Durrani, SP Investigation Okara, DSP Zafar Iqbal and DSP Naeem Afzal.

District Police Officer Okara has assured victim’s family that justice will be done in the case.