A meeting to review security plan about the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) was held at Pakistan Rangers Sindh Headquarters Karachi.

Director General (DG) Rangers Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari chaired the meeting.

The meeting decided that foolproof security arrangements will be made for processions and majalis including sensitive installations.

Strategy to ensure law and order, and to keep a close eye on elements that spread any kind of religious hatred and extremism was also reviewed.