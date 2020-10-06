Share:

SpaceX launched a new batch of satellites into orbit Tuesday to provide wider internet services around the world.

"Falcon 9 launches 60 Starlink satellites to orbit, completing SpaceX's 43rd flight of a previously flown rocket booster," the company said on Twitter about its critical project after it was delayed for two weeks because of weather conditions.

The launch at 7.29 a.m. EDT (1129 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked the thirteenth batch of Starlink satellites.

It was SpaceX's seventeenth mission since the beginning of 2020, and the 94th flight for Falcon 9 reusable launch vehicle.

Starlink is a satellite internet project constructed by SpaceX to provide better global internet access services.

"With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable," according to a statement on Starlink website.

While Starlink aims to start service in the northern US and Canada in 2020, it is expected to achieve near-global coverage by 2021.