Fans of the Caped Crusader will have to wait some extra months for his return on the big screen, as Warner Bros. has delayed the release of The Batman, reported Variety.

The Matt Reeves' directorial, starring Robert Pattinson as the broody vigilante, was earlier set to hit cinemas in October of 2021. However, it has now been pushed further back and is now slated to open on March 4, 2022.

The Batman is not the only film that has been shifted around during the latest release calendar overhaul at Warnes Bros. It was earlier reported that Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet, will not be released on its pre-decided release date, i.e. December 18. It will now instead be released on October 1, 2021, previously set for The Batman premiere.

According to Warner Bros., the latest shuffles stem from production delays despite some films having been given the green light to restart production - for example, The Batman had to shut filming down again for some time after Pattinson tested positive on the set in the UK. He went back to work at the end of September.

Other than delays, some film releases have moved up, including Lana Wachowski's Matrix 4, which features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The upcoming thriller had been set for a April 1, 2022 release but will now be opening on December 22, 2021 thanks to being completed earlier than expected.